From Bedford to the Future: Local Founder Launches AI Receptionist Set to Transform Business Calls

Andy Paul, a Bedford-born tech entrepreneur, has launched a cutting-edge startup that’s already gaining traction across the UK. His new company, Voyce AI, is building what many are calling the future of phone-based customer service: an AI-powered receptionist that can answer calls, book appointments, respond to FAQs, and even take payments — all without a human on the other end.

Born and raised in Bedford, Andy attended local schools before moving on to build a career in tech and automation. After years of helping businesses streamline their operations with AI, he’s now launched his own venture — and it’s already making waves.

“We wanted to solve a really common problem,” Andy says. “Small businesses miss calls, or spend hours a week on the phone. Voyce AI handles all that, 24/7, using intelligent technology that sounds and feels human.”

Voyce AI - an AI receptionist which helps businesses with handling calls, booking appointments and processing payments

Unlike traditional chatbots or clunky phone menus, Voyce AI uses agentic AI, a new approach that allows it to have free-flowing, natural conversations. It can integrate with popular platforms like Fresha and Jane.app, making it especially valuable for salons, clinics, and other appointment-based services.

One of its earliest users is FadeFX, a popular men’s barber based in Kempston, Bedford. The team there is trialling Voyce AI to help eliminate the disruption of phone calls while cutting clients’ hair — a common challenge for barbers and stylists.

“Having the phone ring mid-fade is frustrating for both us and the customer,” says the team at FadeFX. “Voyce AI picks up, answers questions, and books people in without us having to stop. It’s a game-changer.”

Though still early-stage, Voyce AI is already running with a number of beta users across the UK, and the results are promising. “Some testers are saving five to ten hours a week,” Andy explains. “It’s not just answering calls — it’s actually driving bookings and revenue.”

Andy Paul - Local Tech Founder of Voyce AI - AI Receptionist for businesses

For Andy, launching this startup has been both a personal and professional milestone. “Bedford will always be home,” he says. “It’s where I first got into tech, and where the idea of solving everyday problems with smart tools first started for me.”

With Voyce AI, he hopes to bring that same spirit of practical innovation to businesses across the country — and eventually, the world.

For more information on Voyce AI or to join the beta programme, visit the website.