Free event to showcase the latest in Business Transformation through Continuous Improvement at the University of Bedfordshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Organisations looking to improve their competitive edge will soon have the chance to dive into the newest advancements in Continuous Improvement at an upcoming free event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by The Lean Six Sigma Company and the University of Bedfordshire, the Business Transformation: A Continuous Improvement Event, scheduled for 5th March 2025, promises a valuable look into methodologies like Lean Six Sigma and how they’ve been used across sectors to drive transformative change.

Attendees will gain exclusive insights into Lean Six Sigma principles through an exciting agenda, featuring real-life case studies where Continuous Improvement has helped cut costs, streamline processes, and boost overall performance. Speakers include two Master Black Belt experts from The Lean Six Sigma Company, an Improvement Specialist from the University of Bedfordshire, and an international travel provider, Eurostar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it isn’t just about theory – the event offers an opportunity to connect with industry experts and peers eager to share ideas and delve into practical applications of Continuous Improvement to help implement effective changes within their own organisations.

Discover what Lean Six Sigma can do for your business at our Business Transformation event

From experts to those new to the field, don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your knowledge, connect with industry professionals, and apply best practices to drive meaningful change in your organisation.

For more information about the event and to register, visit: www.theleansixsigmacompany.co.uk/lean-six-sigma-event

PLUS...For those who want to get ahead of the game, the Green Belt and Black Belt courses will be starting on the 20th January 2025 and the 27th February 2025, giving participants a practical foundation to start their Continuous Improvement journey.

To register for the January & February courses, please click here: www.beds.ac.uk/lean-six-sigma