Free breakfast event to help Bedford businesses prioritise employee wellbeing

It takes place on Tuesday, September 26, at The Forest Centre in Marston Moretaine – and aims to enhance awareness of the benefits and support for inclusive employment.

Councillor Martin Towler, portfolio holder for health, public health and wellbeing, said: "We firmly believe that every business, regardless of its size or sector, should prioritise the health and wellbeing of its workforce. The Healthy Workplace Standards serve as a framework to enhance practices and foster an environment where employees can truly flourish. Happy and healthy individuals are more productive, take fewer sick days, and significantly contribute to the overall success of their organisations."