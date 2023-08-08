News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk

Free breakfast event to help Bedford businesses prioritise employee wellbeing

It’s open to employers in the area
By Clare Turner
Published 8th Aug 2023, 10:00 BST

A free breakfast Workplace Health and Wellbeing event is being held next month – exclusively for local employers.

It takes place on Tuesday, September 26, at The Forest Centre in Marston Moretaine – and aims to enhance awareness of the benefits and support for inclusive employment.

Read More
Don't throw that away: New business near Bedford helps you create a great meal f...
The event runs next month in Marston MoretaineThe event runs next month in Marston Moretaine
The event runs next month in Marston Moretaine

Limited places are available for employers. To secure your spot – book your place on Eventbrite here

Councillor Martin Towler, portfolio holder for health, public health and wellbeing, said: "We firmly believe that every business, regardless of its size or sector, should prioritise the health and wellbeing of its workforce. The Healthy Workplace Standards serve as a framework to enhance practices and foster an environment where employees can truly flourish. Happy and healthy individuals are more productive, take fewer sick days, and significantly contribute to the overall success of their organisations."

The event runs for three-and-a-half hours and free parking is available.

Related topics:Bedford