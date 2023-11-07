Former place of worship in Bedford on the market with a £1.25m price tag
A former place of worship has come on the market in Bedford – with a whopping price tag.
The former Brethren's Gospel Hall and its land are being sold through Compass Elevation, Bedford – priced at £1,250,000.
Measuring 1.33 acres, the site backs on to Goldington Green Academy’s grounds.
There’s room for 100 parking spaces and the property itself is a purpose-built place of worship constructed in the late 80s.
It has a main hall, lobby meeting area, small office and toilets.
The main hall space is constructed in the round and even has staged seating which has a capacity for 500 people.
According to the blurb, the outside could be converted into a children’s play area and the building would be ideal for education, medical or childcare use, subject to necessary consent.