News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
The former Brethren's Gospel Hall ion Barkers Lane (Picture courtesy of Compass Elevation, Bedford)The former Brethren's Gospel Hall ion Barkers Lane (Picture courtesy of Compass Elevation, Bedford)
The former Brethren's Gospel Hall ion Barkers Lane (Picture courtesy of Compass Elevation, Bedford)

Former place of worship in Bedford on the market with a £1.25m price tag

It’s in Barkers Lane
By Clare Turner
Published 7th Nov 2023, 17:05 GMT

A former place of worship has come on the market in Bedford – with a whopping price tag.

The former Brethren's Gospel Hall and its land are being sold through Compass Elevation, Bedford – priced at £1,250,000.

Measuring 1.33 acres, the site backs on to Goldington Green Academy’s grounds.

Visit Rightmove for the full listing

There’s room for 100 parking spaces and the property itself is a purpose-built place of worship constructed in the late 80s.

It has a main hall, lobby meeting area, small office and toilets.

The main hall space is constructed in the round and even has staged seating which has a capacity for 500 people.

According to the blurb, the outside could be converted into a children’s play area and the building would be ideal for education, medical or childcare use, subject to necessary consent.

There's enough seating for 500 people

1. .

There's enough seating for 500 people Photo: Compass Elevation, Bedford

Photo Sales
The main hall space is constructed in the round

2. .

The main hall space is constructed in the round Photo: Compass Elevation, Bedford

Photo Sales
Measuring 1.33 acres, the site backs on to Goldington Green Academy’s grounds

3. .

Measuring 1.33 acres, the site backs on to Goldington Green Academy’s grounds Photo: Compass Elevation, Bedford

Photo Sales
Just look at all that parking space

4. .

Just look at all that parking space Photo: Compass Elevation, Bedford

Photo Sales
Related topics:BedfordRightmoveGoldington Green Academy