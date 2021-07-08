Former Microsoft consultant from Bedford leaves six-figure salary to design women's tech accessories

A Bedford-based entrepreneur has revealed why she left behind a six-figure consultancy career to design women’s tech accessories.

Bobbi Trehan-Young, of Great Denham, is the founder of Bobbi | London – a brand she launched in 2019 after two decades as a subject matter expert and architect consulting in the tech industry, including several years at Microsoft

She said: “I started out in tech and have spent most of my career within it.

Bobbi Trehan-Young

"I was always aware of the gender bias and challenges women face in the corporate world, but I believe in choosing a different approach in the way you react to them and simply not taking things personally in the workplace.

“While I’ve met several very supportive male advocates within the industry, I’ve also had to deal with men who have chosen to challenge my expertise, due to their own insecurities in taking directions from a woman."

The 42-year-old said she has often heard stories from women about not wanting to build a career in the tech industry for this reason.

“I’ve witnessed first-hand how when a woman is spoken over in a meeting can knock her confidence and some women have instinctually reacted by adapting and adhering to the tendencies of a male-dominated sector, by not embracing their feminine side such as wearing dresses, jewellery or make up,” she added.

So, Bobbi says, tor these women, she decided to design luxury, stylish yet functional corporate bags, travel accessories and tech products.

Though her collection of corporate bags are still in development she has brought the tech products collection forward.

She said: “From power banks to wall chargers and all-in-one charging keychains, these products are a must-have for the frequent traveller.

“They have been designed to be lightweight, small and compact everyday carry items that are aesthetically pleasing to women and don’t adhere to the bulky and bland designs of much of the products out there right now.