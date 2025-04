Food hygiene inspectors tell takeaway in Bedford's Tavistock Street "major improvement necessary"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has posted its latest food hygiene ratings and it’s not good news for one Bedford business

RATED 5 – King William Iv, High Street, Kempston – inspected on March 11

RATED 5 – Real Bedford FC at Bedford United FC, Meadow Lane, Bedford – inspected on March 29

Kerala Spices, a takeaway in Tavistock Street, Bedford, was handed a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating after an assessment on February 19

RATED 5 – Real Bedford Ladies & Girls FC at Bedford – inspected on March 27

RATED 5 – Subway, Church Lane, Bedford – inspected on March 24

RATED 5 – King Cod, Bedford Road, Kempston – inspected on March 18

RATED 5 – Andy’s Chippy, Queen’s Drive, Bedford – inspected on March 13

RATED 5 – Luci & Lina's Fish Bar, High Street, Kempston – inspected on March 13

RATED 5 – Golden Chicken Bar B Q, Bromham Road, Bedford – inspected on March 10

RATED 5 – Papillon Coffee House & Beloved Brownies, Castle Road, Bedford – inspected on April 7

RATED 5 – Skirmish Central at Skirmish Paintball, Dungee Road, Odell – inspected on April 2

RATED 5 – London Peri Peri Grill, London Road, Bedford – inspected on March 27

RATED 5 – Grand Indian Restaurant, Tavistock Street, Bedford – inspected on March 20

RATED 5 – The Kiosk at Russell Park, The Embankment, Bedford – inspected on March 20

RATED 5 – Elior UK at Bedford Heights, Brickhill Drive, Bedford – inspected on March 19

RATED 5 – Subway, Allhallows, Bedford – inspected on March 18

RATED 5 – Cloverdale Retreat (Cafe), Priory Country Park, Barkers Lane, Bedford – inspected on March 17

RATED 5 – Favourite Chicken M's, Bedford Road, Kempston – inspected on March 17

RATED 5 – The Ceylon Chef, Bedford Road, Kempston – inspected on March 17

RATED 5 – The Salvation Army, Commercial Road, Bedford – inspected on March 13

RATED 5 – Toby Carvery, Goldington Road, Bedford – inspected on March 10

RATED 4 – Harko Oriental, Lime Street, Bedford – inspected on March 4

RATED 4 – Kaya, Goldington Road, Bedford – inspected on February 20

RATED 4 – Cibo Italian Subs, Riverside Square, Bedford – inspected on February 20

RATED 4 – Tana Lounge, Castle Lane, Bedford – inspected on February 26

RATED 4 – Cinnamon, Springfield Centre, Kempston – inspected on March 19

RATED 4 – The Willow Tree, Hawthorne Drive, Briar Bank Park, Wilstead – inspected on March 20

RATED 3 – Clapham Bar B Q, High Street, Clapham – inspected on March 19

RATED 3 – Howard Cafe & Restaurant, Howard Centre, Bedford – inspected on March 5

RATED 3 – TGF Pizza Shop, Bedford Road, Kempston – inspected on March 5

RATED 3 – G's Takeaway, St John’s Street, Kempston – inspected on March 11

RATED 3 – The Tuckin Caribbean Takeaway, The Broadway, Bedford – inspected on March 25

RATED 1 – Kerala Spices, Tavistock Street, Bedford – inspected on February 19

All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which breaks down as:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

