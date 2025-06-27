Food hygiene inspectors tell takeaway in Bedford's Midland Road "major improvement necessary"

By Clare Turner
Published 27th Jun 2025, 17:12 BST
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has posted its latest food hygiene ratings and it’s not good news for one Bedford business.

Most restaurants and takeaways scored relatively well – but FSA inspectors gave Chicken & Spice, in Midland Road, a one rating, telling them major improvement was necessary.

Scoring a two rating, Cafe Mar-Chelles, in Bedford Road, Kempston, and Royal Sweets, in Ford End Road, were also told some improvement was needed following their inspections.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

RATED 5 – O For Coffee, Oakley Park, Station Road, Oakley – inspected on June 2

Chicken & Spice, in Midland Road, Bedford, was handed a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating after an assessment on May 20placeholder image
Chicken & Spice, in Midland Road, Bedford, was handed a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating after an assessment on May 20

RATED 5 – St Helena, High Street, Elstow – inspected on May 29

RATED 5 – Cibo Italian Subs, Riverside Square, Bedford – inspected on May 21

RATED 5 – Papa John’s, High Street, Kempston – inspected on May 21

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

RATED 5 – The Library Café, Bedford Central Library, Harpur Street, Bedford – inspected on May 20

RATED 5 – Zizzi, Riverside Square, Bedford – inspected on May 19

RATED 5 – KFC, Interchange Retail Park, Kempston – inspected on May 14

RATED 5 – Marcios Delicacies Ltd, Castle Road, Bedford – inspected on April 30

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

RATED 5 – The Rose, High Street, Bedford – inspected on May 13

RATED 5 – Domino's Pizza, Elms Park, Goldington Road, Bedford – inspected on June 3

RATED 5 – The Cottage Bakery, High Street, Kempston – inspected on May 20

RATED 4 – The King’s Arms, St Mary’s Street, Bedford – inspected on May 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

RATED 4 – SK Catering, Murdock Road, Bedford – inspected on April 25

RATED 4 – Pat’s Pizza, Yew Tree Court, Bedford Road, Wootton – inspected on May 20

RATED 3 – Pizza Hut, London Road, Bedford – inspected on April 28

RATED 3 – Shakey B’s, High Street, Bedford – inspected on May 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

RATED 3 – Pavilion at the Park, Park Avenue, Bedford – inspected on May 12

RATED 2 – Cafe Mar-Chelles, Bedford Road, Kempston – inspected on May 6

RATED 2 – Royal Sweets, Ford End Road, Bedford – inspected on May 20

RATED 1 – Chicken & Spice, Midland Road, Bedford – inspected on May 20

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which breaks down as:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?

You can now send it to us online via YourWorld

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers

Related topics:BedfordFood Standards AgencyKempston

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice