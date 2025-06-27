Food hygiene inspectors tell takeaway in Bedford's Midland Road "major improvement necessary"

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has posted its latest food hygiene ratings and it’s not good news for one Bedford business.

RATED 5 – O For Coffee, Oakley Park, Station Road, Oakley – inspected on June 2

Chicken & Spice, in Midland Road, Bedford, was handed a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating after an assessment on May 20

RATED 5 – St Helena, High Street, Elstow – inspected on May 29

RATED 5 – Cibo Italian Subs, Riverside Square, Bedford – inspected on May 21

RATED 5 – Papa John’s, High Street, Kempston – inspected on May 21

RATED 5 – The Library Café, Bedford Central Library, Harpur Street, Bedford – inspected on May 20

RATED 5 – Zizzi, Riverside Square, Bedford – inspected on May 19

RATED 5 – KFC, Interchange Retail Park, Kempston – inspected on May 14

RATED 5 – Marcios Delicacies Ltd, Castle Road, Bedford – inspected on April 30

RATED 5 – The Rose, High Street, Bedford – inspected on May 13

RATED 5 – Domino's Pizza, Elms Park, Goldington Road, Bedford – inspected on June 3

RATED 5 – The Cottage Bakery, High Street, Kempston – inspected on May 20

RATED 4 – The King’s Arms, St Mary’s Street, Bedford – inspected on May 7

RATED 4 – SK Catering, Murdock Road, Bedford – inspected on April 25

RATED 4 – Pat’s Pizza, Yew Tree Court, Bedford Road, Wootton – inspected on May 20

RATED 3 – Pizza Hut, London Road, Bedford – inspected on April 28

RATED 3 – Shakey B’s, High Street, Bedford – inspected on May 7

RATED 3 – Pavilion at the Park, Park Avenue, Bedford – inspected on May 12

RATED 2 – Cafe Mar-Chelles, Bedford Road, Kempston – inspected on May 6

RATED 2 – Royal Sweets, Ford End Road, Bedford – inspected on May 20

RATED 1 – Chicken & Spice, Midland Road, Bedford – inspected on May 20

All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which breaks down as:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

