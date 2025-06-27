Food hygiene inspectors tell takeaway in Bedford's Midland Road "major improvement necessary"
Most restaurants and takeaways scored relatively well – but FSA inspectors gave Chicken & Spice, in Midland Road, a one rating, telling them major improvement was necessary.
Scoring a two rating, Cafe Mar-Chelles, in Bedford Road, Kempston, and Royal Sweets, in Ford End Road, were also told some improvement was needed following their inspections.
RATED 5 – O For Coffee, Oakley Park, Station Road, Oakley – inspected on June 2
RATED 5 – St Helena, High Street, Elstow – inspected on May 29
RATED 5 – Cibo Italian Subs, Riverside Square, Bedford – inspected on May 21
RATED 5 – Papa John’s, High Street, Kempston – inspected on May 21
RATED 5 – The Library Café, Bedford Central Library, Harpur Street, Bedford – inspected on May 20
RATED 5 – Zizzi, Riverside Square, Bedford – inspected on May 19
RATED 5 – KFC, Interchange Retail Park, Kempston – inspected on May 14
RATED 5 – Marcios Delicacies Ltd, Castle Road, Bedford – inspected on April 30
RATED 5 – The Rose, High Street, Bedford – inspected on May 13
RATED 5 – Domino's Pizza, Elms Park, Goldington Road, Bedford – inspected on June 3
RATED 5 – The Cottage Bakery, High Street, Kempston – inspected on May 20
RATED 4 – The King’s Arms, St Mary’s Street, Bedford – inspected on May 7
RATED 4 – SK Catering, Murdock Road, Bedford – inspected on April 25
RATED 4 – Pat’s Pizza, Yew Tree Court, Bedford Road, Wootton – inspected on May 20
RATED 3 – Pizza Hut, London Road, Bedford – inspected on April 28
RATED 3 – Shakey B’s, High Street, Bedford – inspected on May 7
RATED 3 – Pavilion at the Park, Park Avenue, Bedford – inspected on May 12
RATED 2 – Cafe Mar-Chelles, Bedford Road, Kempston – inspected on May 6
RATED 2 – Royal Sweets, Ford End Road, Bedford – inspected on May 20
RATED 1 – Chicken & Spice, Midland Road, Bedford – inspected on May 20
All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which breaks down as:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
