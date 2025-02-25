Food hygiene inspectors tell takeaway in Bedford's Castle Road "major improvement necessary"
Most restaurants and takeaways scored well – but FSA inspectors told Mama T’s, in Castle Road, major improvement was necessary following their visit last month.
RATED 5 – Keysoe Cafe at College Farm Equestrian Centre, Church Road, Keysoe – inspected on February 7
RATED 5 – Lakeside Kitchen at Bunyan Centre, Mile Road, Bedford – inspected on February 7
RATED 5 – The Kiln at Broadmead House, Broadmead Road, Stewartby – inspected on February 6
RATED 5 – Starbucks, Elms Park, Goldington Road, Bedford – inspected on February 5
RATED 5 – Coffee With Art, High Street, Bedford – inspected on January 20
RATED 5 – Fireaway Pizza, Tavistock Street, Bedford – inspected on January 15
RATED 5 – McDonalds Restaurants, Aspects Leisure Centre – inspected on January 15
RATED 5 – El Picante Mexican Grill, Allhallows, Bedford – inspected on January 9
RATED 5 – The Mulberry Bush, Springfield Centre, Kempston – inspected on January 23
RATED 5 – North End Club, Roff Avenue, Bedford – inspected on January 15
RATED 5 – Greggs, Harpur Centre, Bedford – inspected on February 6
RATED 5 – Oh My Cod, High Street, Harrold – inspected on February 3
RATED 5 – BF Sushi, Thurlow Street, Bedford – inspected on January 21
RATED 5 – Flames, Tavistock Street, Bedford – inspected on January 15
RATED 4 – Pavenham Park Golf Club, High Street – inspected on December 19
RATED 4 – Dudubar Restaurant and Lounge, Bromham Road, Bedford – inspected on September 4
RATED 4 – Igloo Sweets Ltd, Singer Way, Kempston, Bedford – inspected on October 3
RATED 4 – Maame’s Kitchen, The Broadway, Bedford – inspected on January 7
RATED 4 – Jumbley’s Hut, Bedford Railway Station, Ashburnham Road – inspected on January 20
RATED 1 – Mama T’s, Castle Road, Bedford – inspected on January 8
All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which breaks down as:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
