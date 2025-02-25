Food hygiene inspectors tell takeaway in Bedford's Castle Road "major improvement necessary"

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and it’s not looking good for one Bedford business.

Most restaurants and takeaways scored well – but FSA inspectors told Mama T’s, in Castle Road, major improvement was necessary following their visit last month.

RATED 5 – Keysoe Cafe at College Farm Equestrian Centre, Church Road, Keysoe – inspected on February 7

RATED 5 – Lakeside Kitchen at Bunyan Centre, Mile Road, Bedford – inspected on February 7

Did Food Standards inspectors visit your favourite place this time around?

RATED 5 – The Kiln at Broadmead House, Broadmead Road, Stewartby – inspected on February 6

RATED 5 – Starbucks, Elms Park, Goldington Road, Bedford – inspected on February 5

RATED 5 – Coffee With Art, High Street, Bedford – inspected on January 20

RATED 5 – Fireaway Pizza, Tavistock Street, Bedford – inspected on January 15

RATED 5 – McDonalds Restaurants, Aspects Leisure Centre – inspected on January 15

RATED 5 – El Picante Mexican Grill, Allhallows, Bedford – inspected on January 9

RATED 5 – The Mulberry Bush, Springfield Centre, Kempston – inspected on January 23

RATED 5 – North End Club, Roff Avenue, Bedford – inspected on January 15

RATED 5 – Greggs, Harpur Centre, Bedford – inspected on February 6

RATED 5 – Oh My Cod, High Street, Harrold – inspected on February 3

RATED 5 – BF Sushi, Thurlow Street, Bedford – inspected on January 21

RATED 5 – Flames, Tavistock Street, Bedford – inspected on January 15

RATED 4 – Pavenham Park Golf Club, High Street – inspected on December 19

RATED 4 – Dudubar Restaurant and Lounge, Bromham Road, Bedford – inspected on September 4

RATED 4 – Igloo Sweets Ltd, Singer Way, Kempston, Bedford – inspected on October 3

RATED 4 – Maame’s Kitchen, The Broadway, Bedford – inspected on January 7

RATED 4 – Jumbley’s Hut, Bedford Railway Station, Ashburnham Road – inspected on January 20

RATED 1 – Mama T’s, Castle Road, Bedford – inspected on January 8

All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which breaks down as:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required