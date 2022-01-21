Flourish of awards take Bedford businesses flying into 2022

Clockwise from top left: Lane & Holmes; Mayfair Online; Beerfly; Bedsafe

With awards recognition on both the regional and national level, Bedford Town Centre businesses proved they were more than up to the challenge of 2021, writes Bedford BID's Emily Ord.

So whatever your plans are to make 2022 a year to remember, our local businesses are ready for you!

Make Your Move with Lane & Holmes – Gold Winners at the British Property Awards

Lane & Holmes were delighted to learn that they have been voted the Gold Winners in Bedford for 2021 by the British Property Awards.

The award is testament to the hard work and commitment shown by all of the team at Lane & Holmes, who have been successfully selling properties in and around Bedford since they opened in 1985.

Founding Partners Andrew Willmer and Nick Kier remain actively involved on a day-to-day basis, and are rightly proud of their hard-earned reputation for consistently delivering a high quality service.

Nick said: “Winning this award is a signal to our great colleagues that their efforts are appreciated, and an excellent indicator to the selling public that Lane &Holmes are an agent that can be trusted to deliver.”

Find Lanes & Holmes on St Loyes Street. More info: laneandholmes.co.uk.

Insure with Confidence with Mayfair Online – Triple winner in national Insurance Choice Awards

Mayfair Online, a Bedford Town centre business since 1975, won three 2021 national Insurance Choice Awards, from votes and reviews collated by Smart Money People.

The company was named Customer Service Champion, as well as Best Personal Insurance Broker, and Best Commercial Insurance Broker.

“We are delighted to receive this particular accolade, Customer Service Champion, because it is a direct and personal recognition of the work we do, from our own customers,” said Guy Moliterno, Founder and Managing Director.

“It really means a lot, especially in the context of a pandemic, that our customers have noticed that our service levels have always remained at a very high standard.”

Have A Great Night Out Thanks To Bedsafe - National Pubwatch Award winners

The National Pubwatch Awards were established to recognise the work undertaken by local Pubwatch schemes to provide safe drinking environments for customers and staff.

Judges chose to commend the social responsibility of Bedsafe, Bedford’s own Pubwatch scheme, whose members work closely with the local police and council to target and reduce alcohol-related disorder in the town.

Mark Judd, chairman of the Bedsafe Pubwatch Scheme, said the scheme has been well supported and has been very positively received by the community.

Chief Constable Gary Forsyth said: “This is a brilliant scheme which has proven to be highly effective in protecting not just our own officers but importantly night time economy workers across the whole spectrum; from door staff to taxi drivers amongst many others. I commend all participants for their involvement.”

Try Something New at Beerfly – Young Members Pub of the Year: North Beds CAMRA

Congratulations to owner Tim Edwards and manager Wes Neville for winning CAMRA North Beds’ Young Members Pub of the Year award for the second successive year.

A cross between an off-licence and a micropub, Beerfly has become popular with beer lovers of all ages.

A wide range of bottled or canned real ales is available, with a number of unusual and distinctive craft beers.

“Thank you to Dan and CAMRA for recognising our hard work in the past year; we will continue to provide Bedford with the finest craft beers from across the UK and beyond!

“Thanks also to all our wonderful customers, whether you’ve been in for a drink or you’ve taken beers away with you, we really appreciate you supporting our local indie business!”

Find Beerfly on St Cuthbert’s Street. More info: beerflyshop.co.uk.

With these successes and more, Bedford Town Centre is ready and waiting for you to make 2022 a real winner!