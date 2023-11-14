Flitwick's Geopace Training scoops major business award

A Decade of Excellence in Specialised Healthcare Training Recognised. Geopace Training, a renowned provider of specialised healthcare training, has received the prestigious Bedfordshire Independent Learning Provider of the Year award from Business Awards UK.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This accolade celebrates the organisation's unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier healthcare education and its significant contributions to the local community.

Established in 2010, Geopace Training has been at the forefront of offering specialised healthcare training that empowers individuals to embark on fulfilling careers in the healthcare industry. The recent accolade from Business Awards UK is a testament to the dedication and excellence that the organisation has exhibited over the past decade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Geopace Training's achievement is a reflection of its tireless efforts in maintaining the highest standards of healthcare training, resulting in the production of skilled and dedicated healthcare professionals.

Healthcare workers

Geopace Training provides a range of dually accredited courses, including but not limited to Phlebotomy, Vaccination, ECG, Cannulation and more. These courses are designed to equip individuals with the knowledge and skills required to excel in healthcare professions. With a team of highly qualified instructors, the organisation ensures that their students receive the best possible training and support.

Speaking about the award, Geopace Training's admin manager, Jennie Deakin, expressed her gratitude and pride in the team's hard work and dedication. "We are honoured to receive the Bedfordshire Independent Learning Provider of the Year award. It's a recognition of our commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare training that empowers individuals to make a difference in their communities. We couldn't have achieved this without our dedicated team and the trust and support of our students."

Geopace Training's impact extends beyond the classroom. Over the years, the organisation has played a crucial role in addressing the shortage of qualified healthcare professionals in the region and across the UK. Their graduates have gone on to work in various healthcare settings, including hospitals, nursing homes, and home healthcare services. This not only enhances the healthcare infrastructure in Bedfordshire but also contributes to the overall health and well-being of the local community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As healthcare continues to evolve, the need for well-trained professionals remains constant. Geopace Training's consistent commitment to maintaining high standards in healthcare education ensures that the region has access to a steady supply of skilled individuals who can provide essential care and support to those in need.

The Bedfordshire Independent Learning Provider of the Year award is a well-deserved recognition of Geopace Training's dedication and impact on the community. The organisation's mission to create a brighter future for healthcare professionals in Bedfordshire is reflected in this prestigious accolade, and it is expected that Geopace Training will continue to thrive and make a positive difference in the years to come.

Geopace Training's journey of excellence and community service will undoubtedly inspire future generations to pursue careers in healthcare and contribute to the betterment of Bedfordshire's healthcare system. As the organisation continues to grow and evolve, the entire community can look forward to the positive influence it will have on healthcare professionals and the people they serve.