Flitwick Manor welcomes new ownership: A proud return to independence

The iconic Flitwick Manor is entering an exciting new chapter as it returns to its roots as a truly independent, individually owned establishment.

The hotel’s new owner intends to embrace its rich history while embarking on a fresh journey dedicated to creating an exceptional, uniquely Flitwick experience for guests near and far.

It aims to be the venue of choice for hotel stays, fine dining and events of all sizes be that intimate private dinners or larger wedding celebrations.

Under this new stewardship, Flitwick Manor plans to roll out exciting developments in the coming months, all tailored to reflect the character and charm of the surrounding area.

Dining

From individual events and seasonal dining experiences to local partnerships and revitalized spaces within the manor, the hotel will continue to honour its storied history while embracing the future. The hotel will be helped on this journey by Apart Hospitality, a hotel management company with wide experience in the country house hotel sector.

“The new owner’s vision for Flitwick Manor is to make it more than just a place to stay – it will be a vibrant community hub where locals and visitors alike can gather, celebrate, and create memories," said Paul Abson, from the hotel’s new management company.

The hotel is inviting all members of the community to share in this journey of transformation. There will be opportunities to participate in events, and witness firsthand the changes as they unfold. “We want Flitwick Manor to feel like it belongs to everyone here. Our goal is to make every guest feel at home, whether they’re here for a weekend retreat, a family gathering, or simply stopping by for a cup of tea,” said Paul.