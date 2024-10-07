Flitwick Leisure Centre triumphs at 2024 ukactive Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Colleagues are celebrating after Flitwick Leisure Centre secured a prestigious national honour at the ukactive Awards on Thursday, October 3.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre, run by leading operator Everyone Active in partnership with Central Bedfordshire Council, triumphed in the ‘Regional Club/Centre of the Year – London’ category at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham.

Everyone Active also won ‘Outstanding Organisation of the Year’ award for its work across the country, including at the other sites within its Central Bedfordshire contract – Sandy Leisure and Sports Centre, The Dunstable Centre, Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre and Houghton Regis Leisure Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flitwick Leisure Centre’s state-of-the-art facilities include a 25m main pool and teaching pool, a 160-station gym, group exercise studios, a four-court sports hall, two squash courts, two outdoor 3G football pitches and a café.

The Flitwick Leisure Centre team with their ukactive Awards trophy

The ukactive Awards celebrate the best of the physical activity sector and are designed to recognise excellence and innovation across health, wellbeing and fitness. A not-for-profit body, ukactive comprises members and partners from across the active lifestyle sector.

Gary Foley, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “It’s a huge honour to win at the ukactive Awards and this reflects the hard work and dedication the site team has put in over the past year. Led by the general manager, Gemma Garner-Higgins, they have done a fantastic job. We are so proud to help the local community get active and would like to thank all of our members and partners for their ongoing support.”

Cllr Steven Watkins, Executive Member for Leisure at Central Bedfordshire Council, added: “We are thrilled to see Flitwick Leisure Centre recognised on the national stage. This award is a testament to the fantastic partnership between the council and Everyone Active, as well as the high-quality facilities and services provided at the centre. It’s wonderful to see the positive impact this has on our residents’ health and wellbeing, and we remain committed to supporting local communities in staying active and healthy.”