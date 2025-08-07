Flitwick couple open new cafe after wife’s dramatic health crisis

Local couple, Anthony and Louise, 50, have opened a new cafe on the outskirts of Ampthill after wife Louise faced a dramatic health crisis during which her ‘life hung on the edge’. Louise was told by doctors she wouldn’t survive and to arrange palliative care. However, despite the grim outlook, the couple remained determined and are ready to fight on.

‘Wakey Joes’ Cafe is a name inspired by Anthony’s father, who encouraged him to “always try something new” and to “never give up”.

This became a vital motto for the couple when wife, Louise, suddenly fell ill and the family were thrown into disarray. A rare genetic blood disorder baffled doctors and left Louise experiencing life-changing blood clots that turned her world upside down. Louise couldn’t eat solid food and faced years of operations and medical interventions.

During this time, Anthony became his wife’s carer and feared for her life. Due to the overwhelming circumstances he could no longer keep up with the family business and after being defrauded of thousands of pounds by an international crime operation, the couple lost their home.

Anthony has been helped by Wooden Hill Coffee during opening week of the new coffee shop.

Anthony had spent 25 years in professional sport, coaching for several clubs including Luton Town and Queens Park Rangers, but tragically lost everything.

However, in the midst of this darkness there was a light.

St Thomas Hospital in London heard about the rare genetic condition his wife was suffering with and offered the couple a solution. Louise was transferred to the hospital and a specialist doctor managed to save her life.

That’s when ‘Wakey Joes’ Cafe in Ampthill was born.

Visitors arrive at Wakey Joes Cafe, Abbey Lane Football Field.

Perched on the edge of Abbey Lane Football Field, the cafe is a welcoming place for a steady stream of visitors after just a week of opening. Despite 23 medical operations in the last year, Louise is determined to make it work.

“She is made of tough stuff!” Anthony wrote on the Wakey Joes Cafe website. “She has never given up her resilience. She is still here. Working together allows her to contribute and have a purpose”

“Louise has life-changing challenges but she wants to work, as do I!"

“We always have”

Opening week for Wakey Joes Cafe has been a big success.

It was during the height of his wife’s illness Anthony learned to cook. From there he developed a passion for baking and is using his new found skills for the cafe’s growing selection of fresh cakes. The establishment will also offer a unique range of sandwiches and healthier, vegan options.

“Local coffee producer Wooden Hill has been very helpful” Anthony told me, as I sampled one of the cafe's array of fresh cinnamon buns.

“I’m thankful they’ve been so supportive of our endeavour. Without their help, alongside Ampthill Town Football Club, none of this would've been possible.”

Wakey Joes is a welcome addition to Ampthill’s coffee shops and offers ample parking for customers, a generous space for dogs and is family friendly. To find the site, head to the Abbey Lane Football Field in Ampthill where you will find outdoor seating available.

For more information on the latest offerings from Wakey Joes Cafe, check out their website.