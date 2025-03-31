Fix and forget: Could permanent pothole repair be the solution to council's pothole problem?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s no secret that the Department of Transport is boosting the local authorities’ road maintenance fund by £500m from mid-April. However, councils must now publish annual reports to show their progress in repairing potholes, or they may risk losing a quarter of their budget.

Currently, there is no documentation showing how many potholes are being fixed and where, or even how often the council has had to repair the same pothole twice.

A Peterborough-based company who have developed a new innovative permanent pothole repair product have struggled in the past to get councils on board with using their product, but with the recent new rule in place could a permanent pothole repair product fill the hole in the council’s pothole problem?

Business Development Manager Laura Jones at Degafloor has spent multiple years visiting councils from all over the UK showcasing their permanent pothole repair kit, known as Degafill.

Degafill pothole repair kit being poured into a pothole.

Despite the product being cold-applied, quick, and simple to install with a five-year warranty it has been turned down by most councils she has visited.

One council expressed concern that using Degafill would reduce their overtime work, with the product having had no reported failures in over 10 years. Designed and manufactured in the UK, Degafill is a unique rapid curing, methyl methacrylate resin (MMA) based pothole repair kit, with a powerful bond to asphalt.

There are currently four councils that use Degafill to repair their roads. In March 2014, Degafill was used by Peterborough County Council to repair part of a road that is part of the main bus route into Peterborough. This small patch of road contained eight potholes of various depths and sizes which caused the buses to bounce into the drains every 20 minutes.

The potholes, including those around the drain, were filled, and the road was ready for traffic after 90 minutes. Throughout the years Degafloor has monitored this road to see how well the pothole repair product performs, and today in 2025 the repairs that were made are still fixed and stable. The same cannot be said for other potholes on our daily commutes, where we have seen them be repaired only for them to begin to reappear months later, yet councils still choose to use these methods over a permanent solution.

Two potholes on a road being cordoned off by two traffic cones.

Across the UK, several well-known supermarket chains are enjoying the benefits of using the Degafill permanent pothole repair kit in their car parks, along with national hotel chains, hospitals, national gym chains, and more. With councils now required to produce reports on pothole repair progress, using a permanent pothole repair solution could be the way forward in improving our roads. If you would like to learn more about the Degafill Pothole Repair kit, visit the Degafloor website.