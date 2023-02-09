Fireworks spectacular raises more than £33k for local charities including Bedford Foodbank

Funds totalling £33,500 have been raised to support local charities including Bedford Foodbank, thanks to the success of Ampthill’s annual fireworks spectacular.

It takes the overall raised by the event, organised by Utilita Ampthill Fireworks, to more than £165k in ten years.

Almost £16,000 has been shared among eight charities and organisations helping struggling families including Bedford, Luton, Leighton-Linslade Helpers and St Andrew’s Church Ampthill Foodbanks, Smart Prebend in Bedford, The Need Project, Central Bedfordshire Home Start and Preen Community Interest group.

Pictured left is Richard Benson, chair of Utilita Ampthill Fireworks, and Jem Maidment, chief marketing officer of main sponsor Utilita Energy

Funds have also been donated to 28 other deserving causes, helping towards the purchase of new equipment and improvements to grounds/buildings to providing funds to help people with illnesses.

And this week, organisers held a ‘golden envelope’ donation giveaway evening at Ampthill Rugby Club.

Chief marketing officer, Jem Maidment, whose company Utilita Energy, is main sponsor of the event held at Ampthill Great Park said: “Utilita is extremely proud to play a small part in such a successful event. Of course, the best thing is more than £33,000 was raised for such deserving causes in and around Bedfordshire – it was a true honour to meet so many incredible community champions, whose selfless work provides so much comfort and help to those who really need it.”

Utilita Ampthill Fireworks chair, Richard Benson, added: “We are incredibly proud our event has raised so much money for such wonderful deserving causes.

“Utilita Ampthill Fireworks is run by a group of volunteers, many of whom have full-time jobs, and we are all understandably delighted to be able to play a small part in helping many different local charities and non-profit organisations who are facing tough economic challenges.

“We have been running Utilita Ampthill Fireworks for ten years and this year’s fundraising total means we have now raised more than £165k.”

