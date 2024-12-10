Feline like you want to go into business?: The Bedford Cat Cafe is up for sale

Bedford Cat Cafe could be the purrfect opportunity if you’re looking for a fur-ever venture.

The High Street business which is often voted best Christmas window display by Bedford shoppers has an asking price of £49,950 leasehold. For any potential new owners wishing to continue as a cat café, the business has an annual turnover of between £115,000 and £135,000 operating just five days a week on short openings.

But the cafe is keen to stress that while it's looking to see if there's any interest from buyers, it's not closing down and it's "business as usual".

If you’re not a friend to the feline (you’ve cat to be kitten me), given its location, the place would be suitable for any type of retail operation in fairness.

There’s an air-conditioned ground floor, portion of the first floor and a useful basement – almost 300 sq m (3,229 sq ft) of floorspace.

