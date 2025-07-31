FeedbackFans.com and Glantz Productions announce strategic partnership to launch video marketing service for small businesses

FeedbackFans.com, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, is delighted to announce a new partnership with Glantz Productions of Bedford to deliver a comprehensive video marketing production service, specifically designed for small businesses across the region.

This collaboration brings together FeedbackFans.com’s expertise in digital solutions with Glantz Productions’ creative prowess in video production, offering small enterprises the opportunity to harness the power of video to attract, engage, and grow their audiences.

Recognising the increasing importance of video content in today’s digital landscape, the two companies have developed a suite of video marketing services tailored to the needs of small businesses. From professional video production and editing to strategic consultancy and distribution, the partnership aims to make high-quality video content accessible and affordable for businesses that may lack the resources or in-house expertise.

“Video marketing is no longer a luxury; it is essential for businesses wishing to thrive in the digital age,” said Chris Barnard, Managing Director of FeedbackFans.com. “By joining forces with Glantz Productions, we are able to offer small businesses a seamless, end-to-end solution for creating impactful video content that drives engagement and growth.”

Harrison Glantz, Founder of Glantz Productions, added: “We are thrilled to be working alongside FeedbackFans.com to support local businesses. Our shared vision is to empower small enterprises with creative, effective video marketing that truly resonates with their audiences. Together, we can help businesses tell their stories in a way that is both authentic and compelling.”

The new service will integrate smoothly with FeedbackFans.com’s existing suite of digital tools, ensuring clients benefit from a cohesive and efficient approach to marketing. This partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to innovation and their dedication to supporting the growth and success of small businesses throughout Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, and beyond.

Small businesses interested in exploring the new video marketing service are encouraged to contact FeedbackFans.com or Glantz Productions for further information.