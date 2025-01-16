Farm business meeting and networking event to be held in Bedfordshire

The NFU's Richard Wordsworth is due to speak at the event.

A business meeting is being held in Bedfordshire to give people working in the farming industry the opportunity to network and hear from guest speakers.

The popular Farm Business Updates meetings return for 2025.

Seven free events will take place across East Anglia between mid-January and early February and people can now book their place.

Sessions run from 9.30am to 12.45pm including a coffee break and will be followed by a free lunch.

This year’s events include a new crop of Nuffield Scholar guest speakers covering a range of study findings and personal career stories.

The events will then feature presentations including water quality updates from the relevant water company, the NFU’s Richard Wordsworth on where we are with the agricultural transition plan (ATP), the CLA updating on the rural policy landscape under the new government, and FWAG delving into how to maximise ELMS agri-environment scheme opportunities on the farm.

The Environment Agency and Catchment Sensitive Farming will be on hand along with all the supporting organisations to speak to farmers during the breaks and over lunch.

The Bedfordshire meeting will be at The Forest Centre, Marston Moretaine on Tuesday, January 28.

Guest speaker Chris Taylor will speak on the subject ‘Do regenerative farming practices pave the way for UK agriculture to meet net zero?’

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1079290530029?aff=oddtdtcreator

If you are unable to access the booking link, you can book your place by calling CLA East on 01638 590429 or email [email protected]