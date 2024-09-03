Fancy running your own pub? The Bull in Bedford is up for sale

The tenancy for The Bull in London Road has come up for grabs. The asking price in only £15,000 and Punch – which owns the business – has got big plans.

There’s going to be an external redecoration, including installing new signs, lights, planters and benches. Punch will also repaint areas indoors, replace the carpet, and add in new fixtures and fittings.

The Bull boasts a fully-equipped trade kitchen and a spacious open-plan trading area with an L-shape bar. There’s also a front patio and garden at the side which should boost trade in the summer months.

On the first floor, you’ll find the manager’s office and accommodation including three double bedrooms, a kitchen, and a living room. Turnover is £532,288 and the rent per week is £462.

To make it a success, think live music, live sports coverage, quizzes, bingo, and food-themed nights.

1 . . The pub is surrounded by houses so you won't be short on customers Photo: Punch Pubs/BusinessesForSale.Com Photo Sales

2 . . It's decorated in a traditional style with an L-shape bar Photo: Punch Pubs/BusinessesForSale.Com Photo Sales

3 . . You'll be able to take full advantage of the front patio and garden at the side in the summer months Photo: Punch Pubs/BusinessesForSale.Com Photo Sales