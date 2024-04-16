Fancy running your own high end cocktail bar? Bedford's Cocos is up for sale

Fancy serving up a Cosmopolitan to Bedford’s version of Carrie and Samantha on a regular basis?
Well, the Sex and the City life could be a reality for some entrepreneur out there as … just like that ... a high end cocktail bar has come on the market.
The concept behind Cocos – which is on Riverside – was designed and built from scratch by the current owners clients with considerable personal investment, according to the blurb.
The business produces a healthy turnover of £119,000 and is on the market for £125,000. It boasts top customer feedback across all of the review sites.
If this business sounds pretty fly for a Mai Tai, then approach business agents Vandervells to arrange an appointment.