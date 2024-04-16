Fancy running your own high end cocktail bar? Bedford's Cocos is up for sale

Fancy serving up a Cosmopolitan to Bedford’s version of Carrie and Samantha on a regular basis?

Well, the Sex and the City life could be a reality for some entrepreneur out there as … just like that ... a high end cocktail bar has come on the market.

The concept behind Cocos – which is on Riverside – was designed and built from scratch by the current owners clients with considerable personal investment, according to the blurb.

The business produces a healthy turnover of £119,000 and is on the market for £125,000. It boasts top customer feedback across all of the review sites.

If this business sounds pretty fly for a Mai Tai, then approach business agents Vandervells to arrange an appointment.

1 . . Financial accounts show turnover in the first full trading year of £119,000 Photo: Vandervells Photo Sales

3 . . The turnover for the business has increased so far this year by 50% with a predicted £60,000 increase in turnover for the next financial year Photo: Vandervells Photo Sales

4 . . It's in a fab location on the river Photo: Vandervells Photo Sales