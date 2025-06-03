Fancy running this Chinese takeaway in Bedford? It's just gone up for sale

The Golden Lion in Bedford’s York Street has just gone on the market.
And although it’s still licensed to operate as a takeaway, the freehold building does have scope to be returned to regular house – subject to the necessary planning requirements.
It has a guide price of £250,000 and is on the market with Taylor Made, Bedford – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove
Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and – according to the sales blurb – the property is being offered with immediate vacant possession. Viewing strictly by appointment.
