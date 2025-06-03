The Golden Lion, in York Street, Bedford (Picture courtesy of Taylor Made, Bedford)The Golden Lion, in York Street, Bedford (Picture courtesy of Taylor Made, Bedford)
The Golden Lion, in York Street, Bedford (Picture courtesy of Taylor Made, Bedford)

Fancy running this Chinese takeaway in Bedford? It's just gone up for sale

By Clare Turner
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 17:15 BST
If you’ve always wanted to run your own takeaway, now might be your chance.

The Golden Lion in Bedford’s York Street has just gone on the market.

And although it’s still licensed to operate as a takeaway, the freehold building does have scope to be returned to regular house – subject to the necessary planning requirements.

It has a guide price of £250,000 and is on the market with Taylor Made, Bedford – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and – according to the sales blurb – the property is being offered with immediate vacant possession. Viewing strictly by appointment.

The current shop area of this detached building measures 13ft 2in by 7ft 5in

1.

The current shop area of this detached building measures 13ft 2in by 7ft 5in Photo: Taylor Made, Bedford

As well as this kitchen, there is also a prep area and utility room

2.

As well as this kitchen, there is also a prep area and utility room Photo: Taylor Made, Bedford

One of the three bedrooms in this property

3.

One of the three bedrooms in this property Photo: Taylor Made, Bedford

As well as an outbuilding, there are also two storage barns out the back

4.

As well as an outbuilding, there are also two storage barns out the back Photo: Taylor Made, Bedford

