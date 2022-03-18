Fancy running a wine bar? Here's some of the latest businesses to buy in Bedford

Ever fancied running your own wine bar?

Well, you're in luck as one has just gone on the market.

BlueGlass in St Peter's Street, is also a spirits merchant. It was set up in the year before the pandemic.

There's seating indoors and outdoors and the wine bar offers a 'grazing style' menu and a retail side allowing people to buy in store or online with a delivery service.

And if you don't fancy being the next Sam Malone from Cheers, there's a whole host of businesses to buy.

There's everything from a cafe and a sandwich shop to a salon and a garage.

For more details on any of these businesses, visit uk.businessesforsale.com

1. Independent wine bar and merchant - £125,000 BlueGrass, in St Peter's Street, has seating inside for 64 people - including two private hire areas - as well as seating outside for a further 18. It's pretty stylish and offers a 'grazing style' menu, making you feel like you're on your hols. BlueGrass has a turnover of £215,000 and net profit of £65,000. It's listed with Vandervells Photo: Vandervells Photo Sales

2. Traditional retail craft bakery & sandwich bar - £110,000 It's not just Joey Tribbiani who loves sandwiches. This long established craft bakery in Bedford is a retirement sale. It enjoys a high volume of year-round regular and passing trade. Expect premium quality savoury and confectionery at this place. There's also scope for deliveries. See main story for website details Photo: BusinessesForSale.com Photo Sales

3. Licensed coffee shop - £59,950 The Mill Yard Coffee Lounge in Bedford offers 40+ covers. It's in a lovely setting, is highly rated on TripAdvisor and offers a regular customer base. The long-established cafe has a turnover of £100,000. There's huge potential for development too. See main story for website details if you're interested Photo: BusinessesForSale.com Photo Sales

4. Tanning and beauty salon - £100,000 Glow Tanning and Beauty in Wendover Drive, Bedford, boasts a database of over 9,000 clients. You could be sitting pretty with this place which has a turnover of £90,000 and net profit of £26,500. The salon has over 850 sq ft of space and five separate sunbed and beauty rooms. It's listed with Vandervells Photo: Vandervells Photo Sales