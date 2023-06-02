Fancy running a pub in Bedford? Here are some boozers to lease or buy right now

1 . To lease - The Bear

The infamous High Street pub is in a prime location. It has two trading rooms, one long area, and a snug to the left. There is a good size catering kitchen upstairs with a dumb waiter to easily serve food and as everyone knows, there is also a small garden to the rear of the pub. Upstairs, the private accommodation consists of three bedrooms, a lounge area, a bathroom, and a domestic kitchen. The ingoing cost is £15,000 and the annual rent is TBC. More details from findymypub.com Photo: Google