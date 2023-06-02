Fancy running a pub in Bedford? Here are some boozers to lease or buy right now

It’s been another tough year for Bedford’s pubs.
First there was the pandemic and now, we’re in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis with bills soaring and Government support dwindling.
But that’s no reason not to take the plunge and think about running your own boozer.
Pubs are the centre of the community – where you can enjoy good conversation and some quality time in a great setting.
1. To lease - The Bear
The infamous High Street pub is in a prime location. It has two trading rooms, one long area, and a snug to the left. There is a good size catering kitchen upstairs with a dumb waiter to easily serve food and as everyone knows, there is also a small garden to the rear of the pub. Upstairs, the private accommodation consists of three bedrooms, a lounge area, a bathroom, and a domestic kitchen. The ingoing cost is £15,000 and the annual rent is TBC. More details from findymypub.com Photo: Google
2. To lease - The Forester's Arms
This lovely boozer in Union Street serves locally brewed cask ales and offers modern contemporary food. There's private secured off-road parking for the business owner and ample storage in the outbuildings. The recently developed patio/garden space is also very well equipped. The pub is a one bar operation with 38 covers. Upstairs, the private accommodation consists of two bedrooms, a lounge, kitchen and bathroom/toilet. Ingoing cost: £24,000. annual rent: £30,250. More details at findmypub.com Photo: Google
3. For sale - The Bell
This Grade II pub in Westoning is a strong food-led business. It's been fully refurbished and boasts a bar with 15-20 covers, a restaurant with 45 covers, 5 bedroom accommodation, beer garden & patio & car park. Freehold price is £575,000 Photo: Sidney Phillips
4. For sale - The Bedford Arms
This charming pub in Souldrop isn't trading at the moment, so is obviously offered with vacant possession. It's on the market with Everard Cole with a freehold price of £425,000. It's on a large plot and boasts a traditional bar, dining and lounge/games area with 60 covers, two gardens and a refurbished, spacious 2-3 bedroom first floor accommodation Photo: Everard Cole