Fancy running a craft beer shop? Bedford's Beerfly is up for sale

Have you always wanted to run your very own craft beer business?

Well, look further as the popular Beerfly, in Bedford’s St Cuthbert’s Street, is on the market.

Established in 2018, it’s an independent beer shop specialising in modern style beers from around the world which customers can taste in the shop or take away in cans or refillable flagons.

OK, let’s get down to brass tacks – it’s on the market for £70,000 (with furniture and fixtures included), has a turnover of between £100k and £200k with a net profit of under £50k.

The current trading hours are noon to 7pm Tuesday and Wednesday, noon to 9pm Thursday to Saturday, and noon to 6pm Sunday – but there is definite expansion potential by altering the hours, adding to the basic food offering, brewing your own branded beers and partnering up for events.

1 . . Over the five-and-a-half years of trading, Beerfly has had an annual turnover of over £185k with profit over £30k Photo: BusinessesForSale.com Photo Sales

2 . . Leasehold on a five-year lease is based on a rent of £12,700 (+VAT) with a break at two-and-a-half years (2026) Photo: BusinessesForSale.com Photo Sales

3 . . The business includes use of one parking space to the rear of the property Photo: BusinessesForSale.com Photo Sales

4 . . Full training is available to the new owner Photo: BusinessesForSale.com Photo Sales