Kempston Manor (Picture courtesy of Kirkby Diamond, Bedford)

Fancy running a business from Kempston Manor? Yours for only £2.75million

The Grade II listed building is on the market

By Clare Turner
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 5:15 pm

Businesses like this don't often come on the market.

This whole plot – Kempston Manor, College House and CILEX Court are being sold by Kirkby Diamond, Bedford with a guide price of £2,750,000.

Kempston Manor is a Grade II listed building providing accommodation over three floors.

College House is a modern three-storey office building.

And CILEX Court is the newest of the buildings and is an 'L' shaped design with the majority of the accommodation on the ground floor.

College House is a modern three-storey office building constructed of brick elevations incorporating double glazed windows and doors beneath a pitched tiled roof

Photo: Kirkby Diamond, Bedford

CILEX Court is an 'L' shaped design two-storey building with the majority of the accommodation located on the ground floor. The first floor has some limited headroom over part of it

Photo: Kirkby Diamond, Bedford

There's three individual office buildings

Photo: Kirkby Diamond, Bedford

Inside one of the offices

Photo: Kirkby Diamond, Bedford

