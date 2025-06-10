Fancy owning your own Italian bakery? Bedford's Amalfi Cakes is up for sale

Popular Italian bakery Pasticceria Amalfi (Amalfi Cakes to you and me) – has just gone on the market.

The independent business was built from scratch over 16 years ago and operates from one half of large premises in Tavistock Street.

The current owners are moving to America and this is the first time they’ve decided to sell after many successful years – so it could be a good chance for any budding bakers out there to take on an already profitable business.

And I don’t have tell you, Amalfi Cakes has always scored very well on Google and Tripadvisor – my mouth is watering just thinking about those cakes.

The turnkey business had a consistent average turnover of over £90,000 for the last two financial years, with an adjusted net profit in excess of £42,000. According to the agent, this turnover could easily be increased if you wanted to expand into the space for a café, bistro or deli.

It’s being sold through agents Vandervells for £85,000 leasehold and includes fixtures, fittings and equipment.

Pasticceria Amalfi does anything from cupcakes and mignons to wedding cakes and celebration cakes

One review on Tripadvisor said: "This GLORIOUS Pasticceria has to be the BEST in the whole of Great Britain, no the WORLD, every time I come to Bedford I buy their delicious scrumptious little cakes and take them home for my family"

One Google reviewer said: "Francesco did an excellent job on our wedding cake. Tasted great, looked great and was quite a bit bigger than we'd agreed (with no increase in price)."