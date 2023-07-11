News you can trust since 1845
Fancy hosting your next office meeting in a beach hut? Head over to Wyboston Lakes Resort

You could even play beer pong as part of team building
By Clare Turner
Published 11th Jul 2023, 17:05 BST

Wyboston Lakes Resort has created a very different meeting and events space – outdoors beside a lake.

Sandpiper Bay – which has seating for up to 200 people – could be ideal for team building events or socialising with colleagues.

Read More
£20k shortfall behind closure of Bedford nursery classes meeting told
Sandpiper Bay (Picture: Jack Morrison)Sandpiper Bay (Picture: Jack Morrison)
Sandpiper Bay (Picture: Jack Morrison)
And what’s more, there are FIVE beach huts for meetings. So, no falling asleep or looking at your watch in boredom.

For those who enjoy team competitions, there are plenty of chances to hold a mini-Olympics with darts, beer pong, Connect Four and giant Jenga.

And if you want to chill, there are board games as well as a small library.

A selection of outside catering options are available as well as an ice cream cart and a Volkswagen Camper serving station to add to the festival vibe.

Steve Jones, Wyboston Lakes Resort managing director. said: “With this fine summer weather, it’s already proving to be a great success.”

