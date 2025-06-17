The former Cornfields Restaurant (Picture courtesy of BusinessesFor.Sale.com)placeholder image
Fancy capitalising on the Universal investment wave? This Bedford holiday let is for sale

By Clare Turner
Published 17th Jun 2025, 12:00 BST
If you’ve got a bit of hospitality know-how and want to capitalise on Universal coming here, this business could be worth a punt.

The former Cornfields Restaurant – in Wilden Road near the Colmworth Golf Club – is up for sale.

Following the pandemic, it diversified and evolved into holiday and business lets. So, are you thinking what I’m thinking? Now that Universal is investing in Bedford, it could be a good time to get ahead and watch your business grow.

It has a number of possibilities for expansion, the premises has a full-on licence if needed and is set in a large plot.

There are two separate buildings – a Grade II listed one with a letting room and a new-build with rooms adjacent.

The current owners of 30 years are now looking to retire and hand over to someone who can develop the business which has an asking price of between £500,000 to £1 million.

