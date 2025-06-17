Fancy capitalising on the Universal investment wave? This Bedford holiday let is for sale

The former Cornfields Restaurant – in Wilden Road near the Colmworth Golf Club – is up for sale.

Following the pandemic, it diversified and evolved into holiday and business lets. So, are you thinking what I’m thinking? Now that Universal is investing in Bedford, it could be a good time to get ahead and watch your business grow.

It has a number of possibilities for expansion, the premises has a full-on licence if needed and is set in a large plot.

There are two separate buildings – a Grade II listed one with a letting room and a new-build with rooms adjacent.

The current owners of 30 years are now looking to retire and hand over to someone who can develop the business which has an asking price of between £500,000 to £1 million.

1 . . There are two separate buildings - this Grade II listed with currently one letting room and a new build Photo: BusinessesFor.Sale.com Photo Sales

2 . . The new build (built in 2000) has rooms adjacent to the large gardens Photo: BusinessesFor.Sale.com Photo Sales

3 . . Once a busy licensed restaurant, bar and hotel, it was also a wedding venue Photo: BusinessesFor.Sale.com Photo Sales