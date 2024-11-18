Family-run Bedford painting business named in Prestige Awards
The Bedford-based husband and wife team were named Painting & Decorating Company of the Year at the Prestige Awards.
It recognises small and medium-sized businesses which have proven to be the best in the market over the past 12 months.
T&L Painting and Decorating Services Ltd has been running since 2018 and decorated hundreds of properties since then – including being part of the refurbishment at Mercure Bedford Centre Hotel.
A spokesman for the company said: “To be noticed and recognised and receiving this amazing award means so much to us, we can't thank everyone enough for nominating us.”
