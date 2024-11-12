Family-owned Thai restaurant officially opens in Bedford
The family-owned business was also given the seal of approval from Bedford mayor Tom Wootton who officially opened the restaurant.
He said: “Bedford already diverse culinary landscape just got more exciting with a new Thai restaurant slap bang in the middle of our town. These small businesses build the backbone of our local economy, contributing to the rich diversity and unique character of Bedford. I am so proud they have chosen our town to bring their business here.”
Antonio Ricciardi, Tana Lounge owner, said: “I and Tana would like to thank the mayor and mayoress and all the people who came for the opening. We're thrilled to be bringing a brand-new Thai restaurant to Bedford.”
