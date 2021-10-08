Family-owned accountancy firm which started life in a home office moves to Bedford Heights

Sydney Hudson - which began from a home office - has relocated to new premises at Bedford Heights, following its fast expansion.

Specialising in tax management, accounting and investment for personal and business clients, the company has grown exponentially since its inception in 2018 and already has a 150-strong client base - including TV personalities and musicians as well as CEO’s of construction companies and SMEs.

Founded by entrepreneur Beverley Sydney, the expansion follows a 25 per cent increase in new business due to a surge in start-ups during the pandemic.

Beverley Sydney

Beverley said: “It’s an exciting time for Sydney Hudson. In three short years we’ve seen our business, which we started humbly in a home office, expand rapidly to cater to hundreds of clients."

There's been an influx in new clients ranging from mobile food takeaways to domiciliary care - and as a result are looking to recruit a new junior accountant to join their team.