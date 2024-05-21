ExtraCare gets green light for expansion of Wixams Retirement Village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ExtraCare Charitable Trust has been granted planning permission to embark on an expansion project for Wixams Retirement Village in Bedford.

The expansion will see the transformation of the current village into a larger vibrant community, catering to the evolving needs of both residents and the community.

Wixams Retirement Village, already renowned for its 230 spacious apartments and comprehensive leisure and health amenities, will undergo a significant expansion onto adjacent land. The proposed expansion includes the addition of 57 new units along with enhanced communal facilities, promising an enriched living experience for existing and prospective residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project is scheduled to start this autumn, with an anticipated completion date set for spring 2026. With a keen focus on sustainability, the development will incorporate environmentally conscious features such as solar panels, air source heat pumps, and exclusive use of electric heating systems.

Wixams Retirement Village

Hardev Thandy, the head of growth and construction at ExtraCare, said: “We’re delighted to announce that our expansion of Wixams Village has been granted planning permission. We’ve worked hard bringing together best practices to create a sustainable design for the expansion. Wixams Village has already proven popular, and we look forward to expanding the village and further providing our unique model to the wider Bedford community.”

ExtraCare is committed to ensuring that the expansion of Wixams Retirement Village not only meets but exceeds the expectations of its residents and the wider community. To achieve this vision, ExtraCare will be selecting a construction partner who shares their commitment to excellence and sustainability.