Event production business to expand with more jobs on the horizon after buyout by Bedford company

By Clare Turner
Published 11th Jun 2025, 17:00 BST

A Bedford company has bought a highly-respected production business – which will soon mean one thing: JOBS.

Red Event Production – in Bedford’s Commercial Park – has acquired Alexander Media & Production Services (AMPS) which is based in Wellingborough.

The move marks a significant milestone in Red’s continued growth – and with AMPS’s full client roster, it will gain a wealth of trusted relationships and live event experience.

Paul Alexander, founder of AMPS, will remain actively involved as an adviser to Red, ensuring a smooth transition for all clients.

Red Event Production, in Bedford’s Commercial Park, has bought Alexander Media & Production Services (AMPS) which is based in WellingboroughRed Event Production, in Bedford’s Commercial Park, has bought Alexander Media & Production Services (AMPS) which is based in Wellingborough
And – according to Red – with the increased workload, it plans to create new jobs at the Bedford warehouse in Innovation Way soon.

Oliver Gee, managing director of Red Event Production, said: “This acquisition is about more than growth – it’s about alignment.

“Paul has built something truly respected in AMPS, and we’re honoured to carry that legacy forward. Our combined strength means we can take on more ambitious projects, offer deeper technical support, and maintain the same high standards and personal relationships that define both brands.”

Paul Alexander, founder of AMPS, added: “I’ve had the privilege of working with brilliant clients over the years and have always focussed on building relationships that last. Joining forces with Red just made sense – not only because of their technical strengths and track record, but because they genuinely care. I’m confident that this move brings greater opportunity for our clients and allows me to stay connected to the work I love in a new capacity.”

The expanded team will offer clients increased scale, faster response times, access to a wider inventory of AV and staging equipment.

Red Event Production is a specialist audio-visual production company delivering experiences for live, virtual, and hybrid events.

