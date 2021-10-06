European workplace supplier expands operation by opening its first UK base in Bedford

Avansas - a European brand in the workplace supplies market - has expanded its business operations by opening its first UK base in Bedford.

With over 10 years of experience in the sector, the company has grown to employ more than 400 people and stock over 6,500 products.

And Avansas will be bringing its large range of office products and consumables, including anything from desktop essentials, ink and toner, to coffee, tea bags and loo roll as part of its UK move and will be delivering nationwide from its new base in the Woburn Industrial Estate in Kempston.

Avansas has moved to its new base in the Woburn Industrial Estate

Speaking about the UK launch, Mustafa Ergene, international sales and marketing director at Avansas, said: “We’re very excited to bring the Avansas brand over to the UK. This move has been in the pipeline for two years. It’s been a long journey and there’s been a lot of learning, but this represents a huge step forward for the business.

“Off the back of the pandemic, this is a key time for companies of all sizes up and down the country and, effectively,.