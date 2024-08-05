Entrepreneurs in Bedford have just over a week to apply for expanding accelerator programme

Entrepreneurs in Bedford looking to grow and scale their businesses are being urged to apply to join one of the UK’s leading accelerators, as NatWest prepares to welcome a record number of new businesses on its accelerator programme in September.

Up to 2,500 places will be available for free to entrepreneurs across the UK and applications are open now until Friday, August 16.

NatWest Group is the biggest bank for start-ups in Great Britain, banking around one in five businesses under two years old. The bank’s Accelerator programme, which was recently ranked as the third best start-up hub in Europe for networking, has supported thousands of entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.

Businesses with high growth potential benefit from a range of support through the NatWest Accelerator hubs. This includes expert coaching, access to a wide network of like-minded peers, and a programme of thought leadership and events.

Natalie Murray is the director of Acknowledge Designs which specialises in creating bespoke awards for organisations looking to celebrate success and achievements with colleagues. The business joined the NatWest Accelerator in Milton Keynes last year.

She said: “During my time on the NatWest Accelerator, not only was I part of a supportive community of other business owners but I also benefited from great coaching - pushing me and helping me to attain those goals to grow both of my businesses. I started the NatWest Accelerator as a solopreneur running two businesses and a head filled with so much information I was overwhelmed. I now have four people working in my businesses and two awards. If you are hesitating about applying, I would say, give it a go. I'm sure you and your business will be in completely different places when you finish than you are now.”

Debbie Lewis, Accelerator community manager, said: “Bedfordshire and the wider region are home to many innovative and exciting new businesses, and we recognise the importance of providing expert support to help them grow.

“Businesses in our Milton Keynes Accelerator which is at the C:MK shopping centre will not only have access to our regional ecosystem but will also benefit from our wider accelerator network as part of our ambition to recruit 2,500 businesses onto our accelerators.”

Entrepreneurs can apply for the programme here. The deadline for applications is Friday, August 16.