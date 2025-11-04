England's hooker Jamie George celebrates his team's victory at the end of the France 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final and, inset, the Carter & George Practice which is in Lime Street, Bedford (Main picture: Nicolas Tucat / AFP via Getty Images)

Jamie George will be rocking into town soon as he’s opening a physiotherapy and sports injury clinic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And for the Saracens and England rugby player, there’s another reason he’ll be making the visit – he co-owns the clinic with physiotherapist Rhys Carter.

Called the Carter & George Practice, it’s one of the UK’s fastest-growing physiotherapy and sports medicine groups, and opens in Lime Street on Tuesday, November 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The clinic says it will offer a full range of services including physiotherapy, sports injury rehabilitation, shockwave therapy, post-surgery rehabilitation, strength and conditioning, and sports massage therapy.

And it promises to give every patient access to the same standard of care and expertise used in elite sport.

Rhys, managing director, said: “Our goal has always been to bridge the gap between professional sport and everyday life. We believe that everyone – whether they’re an athlete or simply want to move better – deserves world-class treatment and support. Opening in Bedford allows us to bring that level of care to even more people.”

Jamie added: “I’ve experienced first-hand how great physiotherapy can change your career and your life. We built Carter & George to give people the same access to expert care that we’ve had in professional sport. We’re really excited to be opening in Bedford and to become part of the local community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is number 17 in the Carter & George group – however, as the hooker is currently on England duty, he’ll probably be heading into the Bedford clinic in January.

But in the meantime, you can visit here to make an appointment or call 01992 446725 and – you can get 50% off your first appointment until November 24.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?

You can now send it to us online via YourWorld

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers