Dunelm set to unveil new look tomorrow after 2-month refurbishment - and there are goody bags on offer

Dunelm Bedford is set to unveil a major store makeover

Dunelm in Bedford is getting ready to reveal a new look after a two-month refubishment – and there will be goody bags on offer for the first customers through the door.

And that’s not all – because 20 golden tickets, with vouchers from £5 to £20, will be hidden around the store when it opens its doors tomorrow (October 23).

The store at the Alban Retail Park will feature a new Made to Measure department, where customers can design bespoke curtains, blinds and shutters.

It will also feature an upgrade to the Pausa Café, which will be showcasing a new festive menu, while children can enjoy a free mini meal with every £4 an adult spends.

Ruth Hayward, store coach at Dunelm Bedford, said: “We’re thrilled to showcase our beautifully updated Bedford store.

“The makeover has transformed the space, making it brighter, easier to navigate and full of inspiration. Our new Made to Measure department is the real showstopper – giving customers the chance to create bespoke curtains and blinds perfectly suited to their homes. Whether you’re revamping your home, looking for seasonal inspiration, or simply popping in for a coffee, we can’t wait for our customers to see what’s new.”

You can keep up to date with offers at the store by joining the Dunelm Bedford Community Support Group on Facebook.