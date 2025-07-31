Double STEP success for Woodfines Wills Probate and Lifetime Planning team

Woodfines is excited to announce that Helen Simpson and Jacqui Pearce are the latest members of the firm’s Wills, Probate and Lifetime Planning team to pass the prestigious STEP Exam.

This significant achievement reflects the dedication and determination to earn the qualification and highlights Helen and Jacqui’s commitment to their roles at Woodfines. It also aligns with the firm’s recently launched Service Pledge to strive for excellence, which includes the support and encouragement of further education and continued development of its people.

Following Helen and Jacqui’s admittance as full members, the Woodfines Wills, Probate and Lifetime Planning team will proudly include five STEP members working across the team: Mikhala Leak, who heads the team; Partner Jenny Teall; Associate Natalie Richards; and, following their recent exam success, Helen Simpson, Partner, and Jacqui Pearce, Associate. This level of qualification enhances the depth of the team’s knowledge, not only strengthening the offering to clients but also the support provided to junior team members.

Mikhala Leak, Head of Wills, Probate and Lifetime Planning, comments, “I am thrilled that Helen and Jacqui have reached this well-deserved milestone in their careers, which is testament to their hard work and dedication. I am proud to lead such a hardworking and experienced team. With five STEP qualified team members and a further two currently undertaking the Diploma, we are demonstrating the firm’s commitment to delivering the highest standard of service to our clients whilst providing a pathway and support for our people to achieve their goals.”

