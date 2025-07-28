Double finalist spotlights the power of purpose-driven business local entrepreneur Rachel Dunford shortlisted for two national awards

Rachel Dunford | The Impact Specialist, founder of the Impactful Community

Rachel Dunford, a multi-award-winning business strategist based in Bedford, has been named a double finalist in the prestigious Best Businesswomen Awards 2025. She is shortlisted in the Best Businesswoman in Business Services category and for Best Networking Group for her growing movement, The Impactful Community.

Rachel launched her consultancy in 2011 after being made redundant while pregnant with her first child. Since then, she has carved out a unique space in the business world, helping service-based businesses measure, articulate and amplify the impact of their work - often the kind of deep, strategic impact that’s hard to quantify but impossible to ignore.

“I work with brilliant founders, consultants and directors whose work changes lives, shifts thinking and drives results,” says Rachel. “Too often, that value goes unspoken. My job is to help them prove the difference they make and then to use that insight to refine their offer, win awards, improve customer service and delivery, or grow with confidence and integrity.”

She’s also the founder of The Impactful Community - a bold, values-led business network for women who want to be known for the difference they make. With over 200 members and regular online and in-person sessions, the community has been recognised as one of the UK’s best networking groups just one year after launch.

Rachel’s innovative work has seen her named a finalist for five national awards in the past two months, including Social Impact Hero (Hustle Awards) and Positive Impact Award (SME National Awards). But this double shortlisting from the Best Businesswomen Awards feels especially meaningful.

“These awards celebrate women who are building businesses with purpose. That’s the very heart of what I do - and what I champion in others,” Rachel says. “I’m proud to show that you can grow a successful business while prioritising people, ethics and real-world impact.”

Now in their 11th year, the Best Businesswomen Awards recognise female entrepreneurs who are driving change, breaking barriers and delivering results in their industries. Founder Debbie Gilbert said:

“Despite the pressures facing women in business in 2025 - from rising costs to the mental load of life and leadership - this year’s finalists have shown remarkable resilience and innovation. We’re proud to shine a light on these trailblazing women.”

The winners will be announced at the Gala Awards Night at the Daventry Court Hotel on 10th October 2025.

For more information about, or to join the Impactful Community, visit: https://go.racheldunfordconsulting.co.uk/impactful-community-membership