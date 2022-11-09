Doorstep Dolci in Bedford's High Street up for sale
Owner of ice cream shop wants a quick sale
By Clare Turner
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
9th Nov 2022, 5:01pm
Doorstep Dolci is on the market – and the owner is hoping for a quick sale as they are relocating.
The ice cream shop on the High Street, which also sells crepes, thick milkshakes and waffles, has got an asking price of £108,000 which includes furniture and fixtures, inventory and stock.
There’s also a six-bedroom refurbished flat which includes a new kitchen.
This sale does not affect The Broadway Doorstep Dolci in any way which is not being sold.