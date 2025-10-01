Domiciliary care provider wins prestigious Gold Standards Framework Quality Hallmark Award for excellence in end-of-life care

Mega Resources Nursing & Care, a dedicated home care, supported living and extra care provider across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Gloucestershire, Oxfordshire, and Northamptonshire, has been awarded the national Gold Standards Framework (GSF) Quality Hallmark Award in recognition of its outstanding end-of-life care.

The accolade was presented at the GSF annual conference and awards ceremony on Friday, 16 September, 2025, at the East Side Rooms in Birmingham, a celebration of the UK's exceptional health and social care providers for care in the final year of life. Mega Resources Nursing & Care was one of 172 organisations from across the country receiving the award (139 care homes, 1 primary care team, 10 domiciliary care agencies, 3 retirement villages, 1 prison healthcare team, 1 hospice team, and 17 hospital wards).

Julie Armstrong-Wilson, Chief Operating Officer for GSF, said: “We are delighted to congratulate all the organisations that have achieved accreditation and received the Quality Hallmark Award this year. This year we have had the most organisations apply for accreditation since we commenced the accreditation process over 15 years ago. The quality of care and the compassionate cultures we have seen is truly inspiring, reflecting a deep commitment to ensuring people receive the right care at the right time, making a real difference to them and their families, proving that generalist services can and do provide good palliative and end of life care. These organisations exemplify the Gold Standards Framework standards by listening to what matters most to each individual and delivering care in line with their goals, wishes, and preferences. Supporting our ageing population to live and die well is so important, our Award Winners are leading the way in demonstrating what good end of life care looks like. A huge congratulations to you all.”

The GSF Quality Hallmark Award serves as a national benchmark for compassionate, evidence-based end-of-life care, evaluating organisations on proactive patient identification, coordinated planning, and family support to ensure dignified experiences.

“This prestigious award underscores the passion and expertise of our team in delivering family-centred care during life's most challenging times,” said Margeret Lawal, CEO of Mega Resources Nursing & Care. “We are proud to be recognised alongside such dedicated providers and remain committed to upholding the highest standards of palliative support for our clients across the region and beyond.” This latest honour follows the company's earlier win this year of the 2025 Home Care Awards in the Palliative/End-of-Life Care Expertise category.

GSF provides end-of-life care training and accreditation for frontline staff in health and social care, ensuring everybody deserves gold standard end-of-life care. For more information, visit https://www.goldstandardsframework.org.uk/.

About Mega Resources Nursing & Care

Mega Resources Nursing & Care is a trusted home care, supported living and extra care provider with offices in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Gloucestershire, Oxfordshire, and Northamptonshire, delivering compassionate social care services. With a focus on empathy, independence, and holistic well-being, the company supports clients across the region to live with dignity. For more information, visit www.megaresources.co.uk.