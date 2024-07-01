Do you run a Bedford business hoping to boost its green skills? Help is at hand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you have your own business and want to enhance your green skills, a new programme is being run by the council.

And what’s more – it’s FREE – and open to individuals too. Called the Green Skills Development Programme, it’s a collaboration between Bedford Borough Council, Deyton Bell, and Sustainable X.

The project is open for:

Businesses with a need to enhance internal capacity for sustainability and green skills

The free Green Skills Development Programme for businesses and individuals is open now (Picture: Deyton Bell)

Individuals with a desire to enhance their knowledge

Individuals with a desire to shift career into the green economy

The programme offers five modules and allows participants to choose those that fit their needs best. This could be the completion of all modules that can be assessed, leading to becoming a Bedford Borough Green Champion, or just one module, leading to a CPD certification. All modules will be delivered with either online or in-person workshops depending on your needs.