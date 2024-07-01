Do you run a Bedford business hoping to boost its green skills? Help is at hand
And what’s more – it’s FREE – and open to individuals too. Called the Green Skills Development Programme, it’s a collaboration between Bedford Borough Council, Deyton Bell, and Sustainable X.
The project is open for:
Businesses with a need to enhance internal capacity for sustainability and green skills
Individuals with a desire to enhance their knowledge
Individuals with a desire to shift career into the green economy
The programme offers five modules and allows participants to choose those that fit their needs best. This could be the completion of all modules that can be assessed, leading to becoming a Bedford Borough Green Champion, or just one module, leading to a CPD certification. All modules will be delivered with either online or in-person workshops depending on your needs.
Rondi Allan, from Sustainable X, said: "The Bedford Borough Green Skills Development Programme offers practical, tailored learning opportunities, helping participants gain valuable knowledge and skills that can make a real difference."
