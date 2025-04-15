David Cook and Tristan Peck join Robinson & Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Robinson & Hall has welcomed two valuable members of staff at their Bedford office in recent months, David Cook, Senior Building Surveyor and Tristan Peck, Planning & Development Surveyor.

David Cook joined them this month as Senior Building Surveyor. He has over 40 years’ experience in building surveying and has worked on a variety of property types including commercial, retail and historic buildings.

Having previously worked for a large construction company, he has experience in all types of building surveys including defect diagnosis, condition surveys, dilapidations, Party Wall Awards and Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) Assessments.

Tristan Peck joined in February as Planning & Development Surveyor. He has worked for both the developer and landowner and has over 10 years’ experience. This includes working in the UK housebuilding industry as a Land Manager, specialising in land acquisitions across the Home Counties. He has also worked for Bletsoes focusing on enhancing clients’ portfolios. He has a wealth of experience in adding value to clients’ assets, which has included development, residential, commercial and agricultural projects. Please read his previous article here which includes useful updates on Permitted Development Rights.

