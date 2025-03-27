Dandara Northern Home Counties receives award for customer satisfaction for fifth year running

Independent housebuilder Dandara Northern Home Counties has achieved the highest accolade in the latest Home Builders Federation (HBF) annual New Homes Survey, achieving five stars for customer satisfaction for the fifth consecutive year.

The HBF New Homes Survey is one of the largest of its kind in the country, with responses from nearly 50,000 new build homebuyers, designed to encourage high quality service across the industry.

The results award housebuilders with a ‘Star Rating’ based on responses to the questions, including how satisfied buyers are with their new properties, the service received during the sales process and if they would recommend the housebuilder to a friend.

For Dandara Northern Home Counties to receive the prestigious 5-star rating signifies that more than 90% of its customers would recommend their homes to a friend.

Stewart Baseley, Executive Chairman of the Home of Federation commented: “We’re continuing to develop and adapt the survey to meet the changing needs of homebuyers and the built environment, to ensure continual improvements to satisfaction levels over the coming years.

“Thanks to the new addition this year of an independent New Homes Ombudsman, as well as the introduction of a mandatory consumer code, the survey is now more comprehensive than ever.

“With these new factors putting many housebuilders to the test, achieving the highest accolade of five starts is a feat that they should be incredibly proud of.”

Simon Pendlebury, Managing Director at Dandara Northern Home Counties, said: “With the government’s ambitious plans to build 1.5 million homes in the next five years, it’s vital that these homes are not just built in quantity but also quality. At Dandara, we are leading by example, with 2025 marking the fifth consecutive year that over 90% of our consumers would recommend us.

“This is a fantastic success for Dandara, and it’s rewarding to see our employee’s hard work recognised, all thanks to our dedication to delivering five-star worthy customer service.

“As we continue to build homes across the UK, we hope our unwavering commitment to supporting customers with their homebuying journey, all the way through to when they move into first-class homes, will land us with a sixth consecutive five-star year.”

Dandara is currently building homes across the Northern Home Counties, including Bedfordshire, Leicestershire and Buckinghamshire. To find out more information on the homes currently available visit www.dandara.com.