Customers thrilled with Bedford's newest takeaway spot

Bedford has been crying out for a new and exciting addition to the takeaway food offering, and Miyah's Kitchen based on 1d the Broadway, MK40 2TJ is just what was needed.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Opened on September the 1st, Miayhs Kitchen has taken Bedford by storm having multiple sell out days and catering for the likes of Mercades Bedford.

New young business owners, and parents to Gemiyah who the business is named after, Georgia (24) and Jonathon (27) have said they have no plans on slowing down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Miyahs Kitchen is what everyone in Bedford is currently talking about. It offers food that Bedford has not seen before such as authentic Trinidad Roti, Seafood Boils and mouthwatering box meals accompanied with their flavour packed juices or milkshakes. Where else can you get lobster, crab, prawns, peppered steak, curry chickpeas and so much more?

Prawn Seafood Boil

What started off as a dream discussed over a few drinks and dinner has now become one of Bedford's most loved food spots.

This is a business with love at the centre of down to the heart shaped waffles they serve.