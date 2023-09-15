Customers thrilled with Bedford's newest takeaway spot
Opened on September the 1st, Miayhs Kitchen has taken Bedford by storm having multiple sell out days and catering for the likes of Mercades Bedford.
New young business owners, and parents to Gemiyah who the business is named after, Georgia (24) and Jonathon (27) have said they have no plans on slowing down.
Miyahs Kitchen is what everyone in Bedford is currently talking about. It offers food that Bedford has not seen before such as authentic Trinidad Roti, Seafood Boils and mouthwatering box meals accompanied with their flavour packed juices or milkshakes. Where else can you get lobster, crab, prawns, peppered steak, curry chickpeas and so much more?
What started off as a dream discussed over a few drinks and dinner has now become one of Bedford's most loved food spots.
This is a business with love at the centre of down to the heart shaped waffles they serve.
With everyone from TikTok superstars, a finalist from The Apprentice 2022, music artists and a 2 x world champion boxer singing Miyahs Kitchen's praises, they have to be doing something right!