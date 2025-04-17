CRDOne named finalist in two categories at SME Bedfordshire Business Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After a record-breaking year and a national award win, the Bedford-based agency continues its momentum with regional recognition.

CRDOne, a growing digital marketing agency based in Bedford, has been shortlisted for both Business of the Year and Business Person of the Year at the SME Bedfordshire Business Awards 2025. This latest recognition follows a standout 2024 for the company, marked by a national Client Satisfaction Award and its strongest year of growth to date.

Founded in 2021 by Carl Darnell, CRDOne has steadily evolved from a solo freelance venture into a fast-growing search marketing agency. Focused on helping small and medium-sized businesses succeed online, the agency delivers practical, results-driven strategies across SEO, paid digital advertising and website design.

The dual nominations highlight the company’s impact and leadership within the local business community. The Business of the Year category celebrates CRDOne’s operational growth and client success, while the Business Person of the Year nomination recognises Carl Darnell’s entrepreneurial journey, from freelancer to agency founder, and his role in driving the company forward.

CRDOne founder and award finalist, Carl Darnell.

These accolades come shortly after CRDOne was named winner of the Client Satisfaction Award at the Business Awards UK in late 2024, a nod to its hands-on approach and long-term client partnerships.

Reflecting on the company’s progress, Carl said: "We’ve worked really hard to stay focused on what matters, delivering real results and staying honest with our clients. To be recognised not just nationally but now locally too is incredibly meaningful for our team."

With the SME Bedfordshire Business Awards celebrating outstanding achievements across the region, the winners will be revealed at a ceremony in June 2025.