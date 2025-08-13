Cranfield University to cut almost 200 jobs to protect "long-term future"

Cranfield University is entering a huge consultation as it plans to restructure – with a loss of 195 jobs.

And as Cranfield approaches its 80th anniversary year, the uni is hoping the job losses will be found through voluntary redundancy.

Professor Dame Karen Holford FREng DBE – chief executive and vice-chancellor – said Cranfield’s hand had been forced by rising costs, changes to Level 7 apprenticeship funding and a decline in the numbers of international students coming to the UK.

In a statement, the university said it was starting the consultation on restructuring and resizing to safeguard its future and “set it on a new path to further opportunities in its areas of specialism”.

It went on to say: “The university is now proposing to reduce the academic and professional services workforce and make adjustments which will strengthen its future prospects and help deliver the ambitions laid out in the UK’s Modern Industrial Strategy.

“Cranfield has already undertaken several cost-saving measures whilst protecting the specialist postgraduate student experience and leading research that it is globally renowned for. The plans which are now under consultation involve reducing the total university workforce by 195 roles.”

Professor Holford added: “Cranfield is proud to be different, as a world-leading specialist university with a postgraduate focus – but we are not immune to the difficult external challenges that the sector faces including rising costs, changes to Level 7 apprenticeship funding and a decline in the numbers of international students coming to study in the UK.

“In response, we’ve already taken tough steps to support our financial sustainability such as revising our structure from four schools to two faculties, reviewing our course portfolio and reducing costs.

“These proposals are the result of careful discussion, consideration, and review by the university’s executive and governing council and we’ve engaged with our colleagues, partners and trade unions throughout.

“Work is now starting to streamline Cranfield to protect our teaching, research and student experience whilst securing our long-term future.

“This very sadly involves a reduction of roles, which we aim to achieve through a voluntary redundancy scheme. This is not a decision we have taken lightly and is no reflection on the talent, hard work and dedication of our staff.

“I want to reassure our student community that our commitment to your educational experience is unwavering, and Cranfield will continue to deliver the high-quality teaching and research environment that you expect and deserve.

“We will continue to engage closely with our staff and unions as we go through our transformation programme and give support to everyone impacted by these changes.”

She continued: “Cranfield has a bright future – we are embracing our roots by refocusing the University on its specialist areas which align to the UK’s Modern Industrial Strategy, we are at the heart of the Oxford Cambridge Growth Corridor and on the doorstep of the Universal UK project.

“Cranfield is a world-class university and will continue to deliver innovative education and applied research that has a real impact on people’s lives.”