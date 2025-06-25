Family-owned business The Cottage Bakery is the new tenant in the former Barclays Bank building in Flitwick.

And if you think the name sounds familiar, you’re not going mad.

It was established in Ampthill in 1988, before opening new branches in Bedford’s London Road and Kempston’s High Street.

And, what’s more, The Cottage Bakery will be the first independent bakery to operate in Flitwick. it’s in Station Road in Flitwick with a prominent front on to King’s Road.

Flitwick mayor, Cllr John Roberts, with The Cottage Bakery owner Simon Solway

Flitwick mayor, Cllr John Roberts said: “We think this is fantastic news for Flitwick. One of the main aims of the council’s refurbishment project was to bring this commercial space back into use and to diversify the retail offering in Flitwick, which is always high on the agenda for residents. It’s great to see a local business expanding into our town and creating new jobs – we are sure it will be a great success.”

Simon Solway, managing director of Cottage Bakery, said: “We are so excited to be opening the shop in Flitwick. As a small family-run business serving the community, we are sure customers will find our freshly baked bread, pastries and cakes a weekly favourite, and we look forward to welcoming people in the new shop”.

The transformation of the former bank building began in February. It has been reimagined into two distinct commercial spaces – the retail unit now occupied by Cottage Bakery, and a spacious 3,328sq ft, double-storey restaurant unit. The tenancy process for the restaurant unit is ongoing, with further announcements expected soon.

Flitwick Town Council will retain ownership of the building and lease the units to commercial tenants.

