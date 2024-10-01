Contractor for Bedfordshire Crematorium shortlisted for prestigious National Building and Construction Award
Spacemaker Developments Ltd, Trading as SMD Ltd, whose Headquarters is in St Neots, is in the running to win the Project of the Year (£10 million to £25 million) at the NBCA Awards 2024 that will be held at the Leonardo Royal London Tower Bridge Hotel later this year.
SMD, who deliver projects across the East of England, have constructed Oak Field Gardens, a new Crematorium in Bedfordshire which uses sustainable systems, has minimal environmental impact and implements innovative resources.
The project also delivers a positive impact on the local community, by creating jobs, improving infrastructure and providing a sensitive public amenity.
“We are both honoured and delighted to be shortlisted for the prestigious National Building and Construction Awards.” said Moomith Ullah, Operations Director at SMD.
“The whole SMD team is committed to building long-term relationships with our clients and using our wealth of experience to bring construction visions to life.”
“Our ethos is to leave a lasting legacy,” Moomith Ullah continued, “and that is why we are so proud to be in with the opportunity to win at what is recognised as one of the most prestigious building and construction awards in the UK.”
The National Building and Construction Awards 2024 lead the national vision to raise the profile of industrious, hardworking and enterprising building and construction businesses from across the UK.
The Awards are made up of 21 categories with entries being judged by a panel of independent and professional judges.
“Sustainability is one of our passions and our processes ensure we do our utmost to minimise our impact on the environment.” said Jon Wren, Commercial Director at SMD.
Oakfield Gardens Crematorium provides a tranquil and open space with a range of memorial options that make the most of the open landscaping and setting within the Bedfordshire countryside.
It is a place where bereaved families are at the heart of everything with options that reflect the choices of the local community.
“Being shortlisted for such a prestigious Award is a massive vote of confidence in the work that everyone at SMD undertakes.” Jon Wren, Commercial Director at SMD said.
“We are very grateful for everyone’s efforts and feel honoured for the continued commitment our clients continue to make in us.”
“We are hopeful to bring the Award home later this year.”
