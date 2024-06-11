Ferne McCann, a former Towie star, proudly cheered on daughters Sunday and Finty, joined by former co-star Jess Wright and son Presley at the event.

Mark Wright’s sister Jess, mum Carol and Ferne competed in a series of hilarious summer-inspired sporting events hosted by Asda to launch the store's ‘Serious About Summer Games’ campaign,

Ferne looked on proudly as daughter Sunday won the space hopper race. Carol took on the inflatable race and Jess teamed up with mum Carol for the ice cream relay only to be pipped to the post for the win, but it was Presley who stole the show as he ran to the finish line.

After working up an appetite Ferne was seen enjoying an Atlas Île-de-Beauté Rosé from the new Asda Wine Atlas range and a burger with friends.

Across the day, more than 90 guests, including TV stars, lifestyle bloggers and families joined Ferne, Jess and Carol to indulge in the fun, summer-themed activities.

1 . TV stars join summer sports day Jess Wright with son Presley enjoy a family summer sports day event Photo: Asda Photo Sales

2 . TV stars join summer sports day Ferne McCann takes selfie while modelling a sun hat at the Asda beach shop Photo: Asda Photo Sales

3 . TV stars join summer sports day Jess Wright's mum Carol took part in the fun Photo: Asda Photo Sales